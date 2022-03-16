TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,630,000 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the February 13th total of 34,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TAL shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.26.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 1,550.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,026,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,335,000 after buying an additional 10,358,798 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in TAL Education Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,904,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the third quarter worth $36,982,000. BSN Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,020,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter worth $20,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.61. 27,530,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,779,917. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.07. TAL Education Group has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $69.34.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

