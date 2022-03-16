Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Now Covered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential upside of 76.39% from the company’s previous close.

TPR has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Argus upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Tapestry from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Tapestry from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Tapestry from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

NYSE TPR opened at $35.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $49.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.28 and a 200-day moving average of $39.95.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tapestry news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat purchased 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $197,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,203,942 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $698,482,000 after acquiring an additional 316,964 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,808,751 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $438,835,000 after acquiring an additional 518,261 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Tapestry by 166.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,108,830 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $263,170,000 after buying an additional 4,445,584 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tapestry by 3.8% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,378,032 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $199,095,000 after buying an additional 198,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tapestry by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,284,345 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $214,233,000 after buying an additional 329,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

