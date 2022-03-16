Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Receives $4.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.85.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of TH stock traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $5.72. The stock had a trading volume of 715,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,336. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.47. The company has a market cap of $582.51 million, a PE ratio of -31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Target Hospitality has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $6.35.

In related news, insider Troy C. Schrenk sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TH. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Target Hospitality by 3.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Target Hospitality by 8.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 359,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 28,231 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Target Hospitality by 6.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 125,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,395 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Target Hospitality by 10.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 53,412 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Target Hospitality by 373.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 42,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.38% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

