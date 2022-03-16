Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) were down 1.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.17 and last traded at $10.85. Approximately 4,799 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 892,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.06.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TTCF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tattooed Chef from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen initiated coverage on Tattooed Chef in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Get Tattooed Chef alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.07. The firm has a market cap of $950.99 million, a P/E ratio of -38.14 and a beta of 0.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,240,000 after buying an additional 142,260 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Tattooed Chef by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,237,000. 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTCF)

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tattooed Chef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tattooed Chef and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.