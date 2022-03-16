Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) were down 1.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.17 and last traded at $10.85. Approximately 4,799 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 892,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.06.
A number of analysts have weighed in on TTCF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tattooed Chef from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen initiated coverage on Tattooed Chef in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.
The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.07. The firm has a market cap of $950.99 million, a P/E ratio of -38.14 and a beta of 0.23.
Tattooed Chef Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTCF)
Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.
