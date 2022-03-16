TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Short Interest Down 35.8% in February

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a drop of 35.8% from the February 13th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSI. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 3.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,411,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,354,000 after buying an additional 50,347 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 771,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after buying an additional 79,453 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 8.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 671,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 49,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 468,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 22,802 shares in the last quarter. 29.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TSI opened at $5.07 on Wednesday. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $5.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.1179 dividend. This is a boost from TCW Strategic Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.30%.

About TCW Strategic Income Fund

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

