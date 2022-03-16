TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Shares Up 14.8%

Shares of TDCX Inc (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) shot up 14.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.07 and last traded at $11.96. 1,998 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 300,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.42.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in TDCX in the 4th quarter valued at $43,949,000. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. acquired a new position in TDCX in the 4th quarter valued at $29,491,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in TDCX in the 4th quarter valued at $24,646,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TDCX during the 4th quarter worth $23,372,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TDCX during the 4th quarter worth $16,661,000. Institutional investors own 8.84% of the company’s stock.

TDCX Inc is a digital customer experience solutions provider for technology and blue-chip companies. It offers omnichannel CX solutions, sales and digital marketing services and content monitoring and moderation services. The company serves travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organisations, gaming, e-commerce and education sector.

