Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Teekay Tankers Ltd. is a Marshall Islands corporation recently formed by Teekay Corporation to provide international marine transportation of crude oil. Teekay Tankers Ltd. owns a fleet of nine double-hull Aframax-class oil tankers, which an affiliate of Teekay Corporation manages under a mix of spot-market trading and short- or medium-term fixed-rate time-charter contracts. In addition, Teekay Corporation will offer to Teekay Tankers Ltd. within eighteen months of the initial public offering the opportunity to purchase up to four Suezmax-class oil tankers. Teekay Tankers Ltd. intends to distribute on a quarterly basis all of its cash available for distribution, subject to any reserves established by its board of directors. “

NYSE TNK traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,058. The company has a market capitalization of $436.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.84. Teekay Tankers has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $16.09.

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $160.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.78 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 44.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 33,005 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Teekay Tankers by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,766 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Teekay Tankers by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,997 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Teekay Tankers by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay Tankers (Get Rating)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

