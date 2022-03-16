Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.600-$-0.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $565 million-$571 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $588.94 million.Teladoc Health also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-1.600-$-1.400 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TDOC. lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $82.00 to $67.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $124.93.

NYSE TDOC traded up $4.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,917,940. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $50.08 and a 12 month high of $206.17.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $123,200.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $471,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,842 shares of company stock worth $1,042,502. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 59.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $494,832,000 after buying an additional 1,109,926 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 490,873 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,072,000 after purchasing an additional 40,670 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 258,181 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $23,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 72,594 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,907,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

