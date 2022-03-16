Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Receives $507.80 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $507.80.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TDY. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

In other news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total value of $2,127,034.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total transaction of $1,712,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at $10,450,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 131.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $87,778,000 after acquiring an additional 116,124 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 14.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1,324.3% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 59.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $426.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $422.77 and a 200 day moving average of $431.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.09. Teledyne Technologies has a 12-month low of $383.54 and a 12-month high of $465.40.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies will post 18.01 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

