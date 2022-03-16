Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.30.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TELDF. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland from €3.40 ($3.74) to €3.30 ($3.63) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Telefónica Deutschland from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of TELDF remained flat at $$2.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Telefónica Deutschland has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $3.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.81.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG engages in the telecommunication industry. It provides wireless and wire line telephony, internet services, and access to its infrastructure and service capabilities for its partners in the country. The firm offers mobile and fixed services for private and business customers, as well as digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

