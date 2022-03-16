TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Receives $32.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.40.

TU has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE TU traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.61. 53,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,639,572. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. TELUS has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $26.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.44. The stock has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.65.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). TELUS had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. TELUS’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that TELUS will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.258 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.29%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in TELUS by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,520,733 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $765,905,000 after buying an additional 186,385 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in TELUS by 4.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,858,385 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $564,495,000 after buying an additional 1,170,412 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in TELUS by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,682,935 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $534,776,000 after buying an additional 231,059 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in TELUS by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,160,698 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $494,846,000 after buying an additional 10,049,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in TELUS by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,629,835 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $453,358,000 after buying an additional 159,042 shares during the last quarter. 47.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer Experiences TELUS International (DLCX).

