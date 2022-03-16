Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, an increase of 42.8% from the February 13th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

EMF opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.26 and a 200 day moving average of $16.50. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $20.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 763,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,114,000 after purchasing an additional 48,555 shares during the period. 50.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

