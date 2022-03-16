Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.650-$3.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.67 billion-$5.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.59 billion.

TPX traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.98. 45,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,065,105. Tempur Sealy International has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.04.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 190.50% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is presently 13.07%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 6.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,831,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,788,000 after buying an additional 107,381 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 382,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 243,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,462,000 after acquiring an additional 35,182 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,374,000 after acquiring an additional 39,147 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

