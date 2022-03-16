Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Short Interest Up 20.0% in February

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 1,250,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 798,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Ternium in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ternium by 1,980.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Ternium during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ternium during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ternium during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

TX stock traded up $1.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.68. The company had a trading volume of 14,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,989. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.94 and a 200-day moving average of $43.27. Ternium has a one year low of $32.46 and a one year high of $56.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 23.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ternium will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research raised Ternium from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ternium in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised Ternium from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.60.

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

