The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.50 Million

Analysts predict that The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER – Get Rating) will report sales of $18.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Alkaline Water’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $19.00 million. Alkaline Water reported sales of $11.45 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 61.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alkaline Water will report full-year sales of $62.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $62.40 million to $62.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $80.74 million, with estimates ranging from $74.00 million to $87.47 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alkaline Water.

Get Alkaline Water alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WTER traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.80. The stock had a trading volume of 571,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,295. The company has a market capitalization of $87.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.32. Alkaline Water has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $2.35.

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alkaline Water (WTER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alkaline Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkaline Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.