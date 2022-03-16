The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Short Interest Update

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the February 13th total of 3,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE:ALL traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.49. 1,937,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,480,005. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.79. Allstate has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $140.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allstate will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

In other Allstate news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $200,305.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $371,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,590. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,666,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Allstate by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Allstate by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,541,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,049,000 after acquiring an additional 94,293 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Allstate by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in Allstate by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

