The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,989,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,281 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 13.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 400,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,934,000 after purchasing an additional 47,838 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 56.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 19,199 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 127.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 412,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,064,000 after purchasing an additional 230,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

BX stock opened at $109.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $75.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.34 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The Blackstone Group ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 71.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.40.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $4,121,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 52,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $3,239,067.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 585,233 shares of company stock worth $37,879,695 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

