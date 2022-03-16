The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 13,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 15,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,464,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 222,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,770,000 after purchasing an additional 21,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.40.

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $109.72 on Wednesday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.34 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 71.25%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 52,900 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $3,239,067.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 5,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $126.21 per share, for a total transaction of $631,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 585,233 shares of company stock valued at $37,879,695 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.