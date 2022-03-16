The City of London Investment Trust (LON:CTY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $402.38

The City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:CTY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 402.38 ($5.23) and traded as low as GBX 389 ($5.06). The City of London Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 393 ($5.11), with a volume of 742,627 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 402.38.

Get The City of London Investment Trust alerts:

About The City of London Investment Trust (LON:CTY)

The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The City of London Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The City of London Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.