The City of London Investment Trust (LON:CTY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $402.38

The City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:CTY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 402.38 ($5.23) and traded as low as GBX 389 ($5.06). The City of London Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 393 ($5.11), with a volume of 742,627 shares.
The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 402.38.
About The City of London Investment Trust (LON:CTY)
