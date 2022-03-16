The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $90.01

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:DSGX) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$90.01 and traded as high as C$92.28. The Descartes Systems Group shares last traded at C$91.61, with a volume of 253,649 shares changing hands.

Separately, CIBC raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group to a “buy” rating and set a C$89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of C$8.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 71.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$89.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$98.31.

In other The Descartes Systems Group news, Senior Officer Allan Brett purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$87.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$878,900.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,076,150. Also, Senior Officer Edward Ryan sold 95,087 shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.59, for a total transaction of C$8,138,049.42.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

