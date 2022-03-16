The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target to $12.00

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the airline’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 22.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AAL. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Redburn Partners cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $15.57 on Wednesday. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $26.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day moving average of $18.53.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.86) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 12.3% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 18,300,657 shares of the airline’s stock worth $375,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,652 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,169,912 shares of the airline’s stock worth $218,247,000 after buying an additional 44,225 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,013,846 shares of the airline’s stock worth $164,444,000 after buying an additional 166,900 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,864,681 shares of the airline’s stock worth $105,330,000 after buying an additional 531,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,512,000. Institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.