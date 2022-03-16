The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Home Depot by 1.6% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 0.3% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 2.4% during the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $328.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $351.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.87. The company has a market cap of $343.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.65 and a 12 month high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.97%.

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.48.

Home Depot Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.