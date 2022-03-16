The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Bought by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,592 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 390.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Tobam increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 237.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 34,195 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $1,214,264.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 4,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $150,767.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,417 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,172 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.78.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.12. 64,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,092,375. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.56 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.38.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 48.54%.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

