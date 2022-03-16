The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Short Interest Update

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 35.0% from the February 13th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of HYB stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,857. The New America High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $10.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.56.

Get The New America High Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYB. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The New America High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.54% of the company’s stock.

The New America High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The New America High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New America High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.