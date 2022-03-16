The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Short Interest Update

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 35.0% from the February 13th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of HYB stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,857. The New America High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $10.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.56.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.
The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.
