The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stake Lifted by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Southern by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 18,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in Southern by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth $933,000. HNP Capital LLC boosted its position in Southern by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 37,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Southern by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 22,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $171,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $57,821.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,795 shares of company stock worth $7,275,333. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

NYSE:SO opened at $68.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.53 and a 1-year high of $69.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.21.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 116.81%.

About Southern (Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

