The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Acquired by Cardinal Capital Management Inc.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,927,683 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 20,927 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for approximately 6.9% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $147,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 36,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 757,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,051,000 after buying an additional 51,996 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 41.1% in the third quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.4% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 36,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the period. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TD. Veritas Investment Research downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$117.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.32.

TD stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.70. The stock had a trading volume of 67,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327,737. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $86.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.702 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.34%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.