The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Acquired by Cardinal Capital Management Inc.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,927,683 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 20,927 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for approximately 6.9% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $147,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 36,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 757,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,051,000 after buying an additional 51,996 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 41.1% in the third quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.4% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 36,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the period. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on TD. Veritas Investment Research downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$117.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.32.
Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.702 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.34%.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.
