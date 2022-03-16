The Yokohama Rubber Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:YORUY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Yokohama Rubber Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:YORUY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:YORUY opened at $12.77 on Wednesday. Yokohama Rubber has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $16.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.04 and its 200 day moving average is $18.43.

The Yokohama Rubber Company, Limited manufactures and sells tires, industrial products, and golf products in Japan, the United States, India, China, the Philippines, and internationally. It operates through Tires, Multiple Business (MB), and Alliance Tire Group (ATG) segments. The Tires segment offers tires for passenger cars and light trucks; trucks and buses; construction and mining equipment; and motor sports, as well as tire tubes, aluminium alloy wheels, and other peripheral products.

