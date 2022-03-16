TheMaven (OTCMKTS:MVEN) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.83

TheMaven, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVEN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.83 and last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 25202 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.64.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on TheMaven in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average of $1.91.

TheMaven, Inc engages in software development and other related activities in the United States. The company operates the Maven platform, an online publishing platform that provides channel partners the ability to produce and manage editorially focused content and community interaction through tools and services; and provides advertising technology, techniques, and relationships that allow its channel partners to monetize online editorially focused content through various display and custom content advertising solutions.

