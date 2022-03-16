TheStreet Upgrades Express (NYSE:EXPR) to C

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Express alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EXPR opened at $3.36 on Monday. Express has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $8.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.89. The company has a market cap of $225.31 million, a PE ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.49.

Express ( NYSE:EXPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $594.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.90 million. Express had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 5,411.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Express will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Express during the 4th quarter worth $564,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Express during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Express during the 4th quarter worth $856,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Express by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 243,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 87,778 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Express by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,937,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

Express Company Profile (Get Rating)

Express, Inc is a dual gender apparel and accessories brand. It operates retail and outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, located primarily in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers, outlet centers, and street locations. The company reports results as a single segment, which includes the operation of its Express brick-and-mortar retail and outlet stores, eCommerce operations, and franchise operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.