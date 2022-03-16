Thorne Healthtech (NASDAQ:THRN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Thorne Healthtech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. Thorne Healthtech updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of Thorne Healthtech stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.68. 3,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,175. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Thorne Healthtech has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $10.13.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THRN. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Thorne Healthtech during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Thorne Healthtech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Thorne Healthtech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thorne Healthtech in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thorne Healthtech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 11.40% of the company’s stock.
Thorne Healthtech Company Profile (Get Rating)
Thorne HealthTech is involved in developing solutions for a personalized approach to health and wellbeing. It provides personalized solutions to consumers, health professionals and corporations. The company’s integrated brand includes Thorne and Onegevity. Thorne HealthTech is based in NEW YORK.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Thorne Healthtech (THRN)
