Thorne Healthtech (NASDAQ:THRN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Thorne Healthtech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. Thorne Healthtech updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Thorne Healthtech stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.68. 3,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,175. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Thorne Healthtech has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $10.13.

Get Thorne Healthtech alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THRN. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Thorne Healthtech during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Thorne Healthtech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Thorne Healthtech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thorne Healthtech in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thorne Healthtech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thorne Healthtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

Thorne Healthtech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thorne HealthTech is involved in developing solutions for a personalized approach to health and wellbeing. It provides personalized solutions to consumers, health professionals and corporations. The company’s integrated brand includes Thorne and Onegevity. Thorne HealthTech is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thorne Healthtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thorne Healthtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.