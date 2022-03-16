Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Short Interest Update

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 35.3% from the February 13th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Thule Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Danske raised shares of Thule Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:THUPY opened at $19.67 on Wednesday. Thule Group AB has a 1-year low of $16.86 and a 1-year high of $31.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.29.

Thule Group AB is a holding company that engages in the manufacture of sports and outdoor products. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden.

