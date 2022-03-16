Tilly’s, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share (NYSE:TLYS)

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Tilly’s in a report released on Friday, March 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Tilly’s’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Tilly’s had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 34.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TLYS. William Blair lowered shares of Tilly’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of TLYS opened at $9.69 on Monday. Tilly’s has a twelve month low of $8.96 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The firm has a market cap of $300.06 million, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.28.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Tilly’s during the third quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. 68.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

