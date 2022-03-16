Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $163.15 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) will announce $163.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tilray’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $160.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $169.10 million. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilray will report full-year sales of $663.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $648.85 million to $704.19 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $775.44 million, with estimates ranging from $705.20 million to $860.69 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tilray.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $155.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.57 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 66.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TLRY shares. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Tilray from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Tilray from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Tilray from $11.80 to $7.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tilray presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.12.

NASDAQ TLRY opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.37. Tilray has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $30.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polianta Ltd boosted its holdings in Tilray by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 115,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tilray by 33.0% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Tilray by 13.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Tilray by 20.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tilray by 26.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 149,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 31,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

