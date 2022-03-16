Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.04.

TLRY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Tilray in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Tilray from $11.80 to $7.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of TLRY traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,034,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,680,475. Tilray has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $28.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.13 and its 200 day moving average is $9.02.

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $155.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.57 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 66.64%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tilray will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TLRY. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tilray in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Tilray by 157.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tilray by 48.6% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tilray by 802.1% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Tilray during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

