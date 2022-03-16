tinyBuild’s (TBLD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of tinyBuild (LON:TBLD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 325 ($4.23) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of tinyBuild in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of TBLD opened at GBX 152.50 ($1.98) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.47, a quick ratio of 13.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of £309.43 million and a PE ratio of 101.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 183.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 208.96. tinyBuild has a 12-month low of GBX 145 ($1.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 304 ($3.95).

tinyBuild, LLC engages in the development of video games. It offers games for desktop, iOS, Android, MAC, Xbox, PS4, 3DS, VR, and Linux. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

