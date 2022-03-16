TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.580-$0.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

TJX Companies stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.50. The company had a trading volume of 115,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,906,150. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $75.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.95 and a 200 day moving average of $69.15. TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $57.92 and a 1 year high of $77.35.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.13). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays cut their price target on TJX Companies from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Monday. They set a market perform rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.43.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 8,595 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in TJX Companies by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,978 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 14,353 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.