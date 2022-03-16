Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Issues Earnings Results

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.43. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $1.59. The company has a market cap of $105.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.23.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNXP. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 46,800.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 281,740 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 2,576,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 154,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 154,605 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $374,000. 17.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

