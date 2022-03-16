Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP) Trading Down 2.3%

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.79 and last traded at $24.95. Approximately 50,658 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 87,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.55.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.10 and its 200 day moving average is $23.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 34,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 55,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 10,378 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 187,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 13,609 shares in the last quarter.

