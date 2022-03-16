Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Short Interest Down 31.6% in February

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the February 13th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Toshiba from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Toshiba stock opened at $19.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Toshiba has a fifty-two week low of $16.71 and a fifty-two week high of $23.60.

TOSHIBA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic and electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Infrastructure Systems, Retail & Printing, Storage & Device, Industrial ICT (Information and Communications Technology), and Others. The Energy Systems segment offers hydro-electric, solar, geothermal, nuclear, and thermal power generation facilities.

