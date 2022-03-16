Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC lessened its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,329,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,841,000 after purchasing an additional 144,127 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,484,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,351,000 after purchasing an additional 109,340 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,931,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,733 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,738,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,761,000 after purchasing an additional 195,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,675,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,358,000 after acquiring an additional 132,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

TT opened at $152.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $142.53 and a 1 year high of $207.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.58%.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $563,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $941,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,424 shares of company stock worth $2,295,970 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $213.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $189.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.53.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

