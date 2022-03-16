Transcodium (TNS) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $627.00

Transcodium (TNS) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 16th. One Transcodium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Transcodium has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar. Transcodium has a market capitalization of $218,116.14 and approximately $627.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00035232 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00103983 BTC.

About Transcodium

Transcodium (TNS) is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,842,616 coins. Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com . Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

Transcodium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Transcodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

