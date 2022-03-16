Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Shares Down 9.3%

Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) traded down 9.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.17 and last traded at $4.29. 386,692 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 24,681,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.73.

Several research firms recently commented on RIG. StockNews.com cut Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Transocean in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Transocean from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Transocean currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.50.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Transocean had a negative net margin of 23.16% and a negative return on equity of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Transocean news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 349,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $1,747,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,163,116 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $19,568,000 after purchasing an additional 120,643 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean in the third quarter worth $76,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 52.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 35,085 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 12,050 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 310.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 601,439 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 454,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean in the third quarter worth $280,000. 49.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

