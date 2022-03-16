Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Major Shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc Sells 61,606 Shares

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 61,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $389,349.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Azzurro Capital Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 9th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 12,930 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $95,682.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TZOO opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.97 million, a PE ratio of 106.02 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.17. Travelzoo has a one year low of $5.21 and a one year high of $19.83.

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The information services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.38). Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 35,400.88% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $14.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Travelzoo will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TZOO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Travelzoo by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 80,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 25,881 shares in the last quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelzoo in the fourth quarter worth about $6,496,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its position in Travelzoo by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 504,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 87,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

