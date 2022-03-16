Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) Shares Gap Up to $13.68

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.68, but opened at $14.31. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares shares last traded at $14.03, with a volume of 1,186 shares changing hands.

TRMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 21,744 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,741,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 469,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after buying an additional 220,199 shares in the last quarter. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR)

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

