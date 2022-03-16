Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Darryl Rawlings Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $324,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Darryl Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total value of $316,880.00.

On Friday, February 4th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $362,040.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total value of $389,160.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $481,920.00.

TRUP opened at $76.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -87.27 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.08 and a 200-day moving average of $102.74. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.74 and a 52-week high of $158.25.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $194.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.09 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 5.08%. The business’s revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

TRUP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Trupanion to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Trupanion from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $129.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trupanion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.80.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

