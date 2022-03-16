TruWealth Advisors LLC Has $17.66 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,289 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.8% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $17,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in AbbVie by 530.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.81. 57,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,181,587. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.05 and a 52 week high of $156.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.80.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.31.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total transaction of $2,223,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 272,589 shares of company stock worth $36,922,680. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

