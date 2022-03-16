TruWealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,064,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,446 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 8.8% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. TruWealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $86,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $78.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.18. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $78.04 and a 52 week high of $82.92.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.099 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

