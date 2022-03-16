TruWealth Advisors LLC Purchases 140 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39,252.0% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 393,484,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 392,484,673 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,946,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,293 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $479,619,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 328.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,296,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,305,000 after acquiring an additional 993,721 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 94,761.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 683,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,375,000 after acquiring an additional 682,280 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $5.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $397.08. 89,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,360,126. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $407.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $415.14. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $354.14 and a 12 month high of $441.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

