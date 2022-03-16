TruWealth Advisors LLC Purchases 340 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,074,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,783,000 after purchasing an additional 593,028 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 29,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $2.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.02. 174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,097. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.93 and its 200 day moving average is $175.13. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $157.20 and a 1 year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

