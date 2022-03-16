Tsg7 A. Management Llc Sells 5,000,000 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) Stock

Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $257,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE BROS opened at $49.41 on Wednesday. Dutch Bros Inc has a one year low of $32.42 and a one year high of $81.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $140.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.70 million. The business’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Dutch Bros from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BROS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,762,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,357,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Dutch Bros by 331.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,836,000 after buying an additional 691,872 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,180,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,865,000.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

